BJP indulges in vindictive politics, it cannot expand in south: Karnataka CM

MYSURU : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the people of the Southern states will not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is the face of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s southern outreach and 13 people from South India being made Union Ministers, Siddaramaiah said that no matter what the saffron party does, it will not gain any ground in the South. “The RSS chief himself has called the BJP arrogant. Voters have taught a lesson to the saffron party for its attitude in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

On the Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena granting sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy in a decade-old case, the CM accused the BJP of indulging in vindictive politics by threatening and using agencies like the CBI and ED.

Refuting Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s charges that the Congress government was now indulging in vindictive politics by targeting BJP leader BS Yediyurappa after targeting former PM HD Deve Gowda’s family, the CM said that Congress does not believe in vindictive politics. “It is the BJP that is vindictive by registering cases against me, DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi,” the CMe said.

He said that the BJP had sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail and wanted to know whether it was the politics of love or hatred. “I have been in politics for decades, and I have never indulged in vindictive politics against anyone,” the CM elaborated.

On the new rules for SC/ST students to avail merit scholarships, the CM said that he would discuss the matter with the officials concerned and review it. Siddaramaiah also said that he would look into the approval given for a fee hike of 10% for professional courses in private unaided technical educational institutions.