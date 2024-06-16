Centre not helping, South should have common tourism policy: DKS

BENGALURU : Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday called upon governments of southern states to come together to promote the tourism sector.

He said, “The Centre is not giving us anything and it is not with us. The GST is killing us all. The 18% GST is killing the sector. Then there are other revenue cuts. In all, around 45% tax is being paid. The southern states should come together and have a common policy to promote tourism,” Shivakumar said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav’ in the city. Tourism officials from southern states, international delegates and other stakeholders participated.Shivakumar said the Centre should look at the country as a whole when it comes to development. At present, development of tourist spots up to 40 metres is allowed along the Ganges. But due to coastal regulation zone restrictions, many tourism spots along the state’s coast could not be developed. Similarly, development of private properties along forest fringes is not allowed.

Shivakumar told investors that the state government will take a look at the property tax structure while approving proposals for setting up hotels and other facilities. “Karnataka’s tourism policy should attract investors. Tenders will be called in 10-15 days to construct a 250-metre tall SkyDeck, on the lines of Eiffel Tower, in Bengaluru. This will make Bengaluru an international tourism destination. DisneyLand will also be created on the PPP model at Mysuru’s Brindavan Gardens,” the DCM said.

Tourism Minister HK Patil said tourist spots should be developed on the PPP model. “There are around 25,000 monuments in Karnataka. But the government is able to conserve only 500 of them. We alone cannot do it. We want investors, donors, business and corporate houses to adopt them. There are many religious places like Chamundi Hills and

Anjanadri Hills, where investors can join hands with the government to develop them to attract more tourists. Cable car and ropeway projects can be taken up in such places,” Patil said.