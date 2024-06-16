It’s time to end political one-upmanship; deliver as team Karnataka

As the dust settles post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which witnessed a fierce contest, it is clear that the BJP’s alliance partner, Janata Dal (Secular), and its top leadership emerged as undeniable winners in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s induction into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3.0 cabinet and allocation of key portfolios — Heavy Industries and Steel — has given a political rebirth to the flagging fortunes of the regional party. After its drubbing in the 2023 assembly polls, the party faced an existential crisis and an imminent threat from Congress.

While Congress was looking for total dominance in the Vokkaliga heartland, the BJP has been striving hard to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level in the region, both at the cost of the JDS’ support base. However, things have changed dramatically after the Lok Sabha polls.

Kumaraswamy is now among the most prominent ministers in the Modi government. That was quite evident from the order of oath-taking, seating position in the cabinet meeting as well as the portfolios given to him. Being a head of the NDA coalition partner gives him a head start.

Be that as it may, what is important for the people of Karnataka is how Kumaraswamy’s soaring political graph could help the state, especially by bringing big investments with the potential to generate employment opportunities. His first reaction after taking oath as the Union Minister was quite encouraging. He explained the potential to develop industries in the state, address unemployment issues in Kalyan Karnataka, and recalled his efforts as the CM to establish industrial clusters in all the districts. He spoke about strengthening the manufacturing sector across India.

As a Union Minister, he must have a national perspective and cannot be rooted in his home state alone. But, whatever the larger plan may be, Karnataka should be incorporated into it. Bengaluru is well established as the tech capital of India with a strong service sector, along with the presence of PSUs. The focus should be on developing the manufacturing sector in the North Karnataka region. Successive state governments have been trying hard to take industries beyond Bengaluru.

It is not prudent to expect too much from any Union Minister as a lot depends on the State Government and its initiatives to develop a region. The rapid industrialization of North Karnataka is possible only by ensuring that it gets programmes under various ministries in the State and Central governments. As the Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Shobha Karandlaje could help MSMEs, which play a significant role in boosting the economy and employment generation, while Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge are making efforts to attract investments to the state.