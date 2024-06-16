Karnataka: Kumaraswamy, Bommai resign as MLAs

BENGALURU : Union Minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy and former CM Basavaraj Bommai resigned as MLAs after they were elected as MPs from Mandya and Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha segments, respectively. The JDS and BJP leaders on Saturday submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker UT Khader.

Bypolls will be held in three assembly segments after Kumaraswamy, Bommai, and Congress MLA E Tukaram were elected as MPs. Bommai said he will try to find solutions for Karnataka’s irrigation projects, including the Krishna and Cauvery inter-state water disputes, in Parliament.

He said even though he is going to Delhi as an MP, he will remain active in Karnataka’s politics and certain decisions were taken by the party leadership for this reason. On Central funds for the Bhadra Upper Canal project, he said the State Government must submit a request according to the regulations.

“Previously, we had stationed our officers in Delhi for about six months under the AIBP scheme and brought in approximately Rs 3,800 crore. I will speak with both the Central and State government ministers to try to secure the Rs 5,000 crore reserved for the Bhadra Upper Canal project in the Union budget,” he said.