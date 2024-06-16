Man to face trial for writing woman’s mobile number on toilet wall in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court observed that causing physical harm to a woman is altogether different and is punishable with various offences, but intruding her privacy and personal integrity causes serious psychological harm which sometimes generates more pain than physical harm as it scars the soul.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while rejecting the petition filed by Alla Baksha Patel aka A B Patel (40) from Chitradurga town questioning the charge-sheet filed against him for intrusion of privacy and insult to the modesty of a woman, based on a crime accusing him of writing the mobile number of a woman employee of the health department and terming her a ‘call girl’ on the walls of the gent’s toilet in the KSRTC terminal-I at Majestic in Bengaluru leading to her being traumatised with innumerable calls.

Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha vehemently contended that the charge-sheet clearly pins down the petitioner as the one guilty of writing on the walls and therefore, he has to face trial to come out clean.

“It needs no emphasis that sexual violence against a woman apart from being a de-humanising act is an intrusion into the right to privacy of the said woman, which can by no stretch of imagination be construed to be lawful. It leaves the woman to undergo a traumatic experience. Therefore, such cases which are brought before the court need to be dealt with sternly... Therefore, any scatological or salacious statements made against a woman either by gesture, writing or speaking, would undoubtedly amount to insulting the modesty of a woman,” the court said.

The court stated that when such cases are projected before this court seeking its quashing that it should be sternly dealt with. The petitioner indulged in one of the ingredients of such insult by writing on the wall. He, therefore, cannot get away with making such belittling comments on a woman in public, the court added.