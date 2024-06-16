Renukasawamy murder case: Darshan’s police custody extended till June 20

The accused were brought from the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where they underwent questioning, and were presented before the court at the ACMM court complex on Nrupathunga Road.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar, who has been appointed by the State Government, informed the court that the accused have to be taken to Mysuru for spot mahazar, and the police are still in the process of obtaining call data records from the confiscated mobile phones. The police presented information regarding the on-site investigations, cash and vehicle seizures to the court, along with a sealed envelope containing a CD.

The SPP raised the issue of vehicle seizure with the police. They also informed the court about the seizure of money and the spot mahazar. When questioned if there was any mistreatment by the police, the accused replied in the negative. The police are awaiting the call detail record (CDR) report and have seized about 10 mobile phones.

Around 6.25 pm, the accused were escorted from the court and taken back to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station where they would be subjected to questioning again. During the hearing, accused Pavithra Gowda started crying while Darshan appeared stoic.

Accused’s father dies in Chitradurga, family awaits his arrival for last rites

This tragic story of a Chitradurga family appears to be straight from a movie plot; surrendering to police in a murder case and a death in the family on the same day.

It all started when Anu Kumar himself went to the DySP Chitradurga office claiming to be an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. His father Chandranna (60) passed away on the same day. The family which depended solely on the income of Anu Kumar from riding autorickshaw was shocked when his name surfaced in the Renukaswamy murder case and his subsequent arrest.

They were clueless till the time Anu Kumar himself went to DySP P Dinakar’s office and surrendered. After hearing about the arrest of his son, Chandranna collapsed on Holalkere Road. Later, he was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed due to low blood pressure.

The family, after bringing back the body to their home on Friday night, informed the police that they are not going to cremate it till Anu Kumar, who is in police custody in Bengaluru, comes home and take part in the cremation.

According to sources, the police along with Anu Kumar, will be arriving late in the night to Chitradurga for the last rites of Chandranna.

SPP appointed

The State Government has appointed advocate Prasanna Kumar P as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to conduct the case registered against actor Darshan and others in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, on behalf of the prosecution. Also, the government appointed another advocate Sachin C as SPP to assist Prasanna Kumar, according to a notification issued by the Home Department on Saturday.

Film chamber meets victim’s family, hands over Rs 5 lakh

“Mistakes and wrongdoings cannot be pardoned. Every one is equal and no one is above law. We are here to console the bereaved family, which has lost their son,” said president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce NM Suresh after meeting the family of Renukaswamy in Chitradurga on Saturday. Suresh said that banning Darshan from movies is not in their hands.

“We will speak with the members of the Karnataka Cini Actors Association and take a decision. We have to consider all the repercussions before taking any decision,” he added. The association handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Renukaswamy. Former president of the chamber Sa Ra Govind said, “We are here to console Renukaswamy’s family. We will stand with them in future too. We don’t know why our heroes are moving in the wrong direction,” he said.