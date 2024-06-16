Three from Bengaluru killed in Chitradurga mishap

CHITRADURGA: Three people were killed and five others were injured in a road accident involving an SUV and a truck at Chikkabennuru village on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway-48 on Saturday morning. The deceased and injured belong to one family and are from Thanisandra in Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Prajwal Reddy (30), C Harshitha (28) and Sohan (2). Injured Shilpa, Suvarna George, Madhumitha, Vijaya Reddy, and S Krishna suffered grievous injuries and have been shifted to SSIMS Davanagere for further treatment. The SUV hit the truck which was moving slowly on the NH at great speed. Superintendent of Police Dharmender Kumar Meena said that the people in the SUV were on their way to Goa for the weekend. “Prima facie, the container truck suffered tyre-burst which led to sudden slowing down of it,” the police said.