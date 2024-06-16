Veteran journalist from North Karnataka passes away at 83

HUBBALI: Veteran journalist Mattihalli Madan Mohan (83), who served in a national daily for more than four decades, highlighting core issues of North Karnataka passed away in Hubballi on Sunday morning. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and former CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed their condolences over the demise of Madan Mohan.

Siddaramaiah in his condolence message said that he is saddened by the demise of Madan Mohan, whose articles with critical analysis used to be an eye opener for the government.

Mattihalli Madan Mohan served 47 years in journalism. He joined as a reporter while studying in college. He worked in Hubballi, Belagavi, Goa and other parts of North Karnataka. He covered a wide variety of subjects, pertaining to the issues of North Karnataka.

He worked in a national English daily and has also written columns in leading Kannada daily newspapers.