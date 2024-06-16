Will appear before CID for inquiry on June 17, says BSY

BENGALURU : Former Chief Minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa said that he will appear before the CID officials investigating the POCSO case against him on June 17. Speaking to media persons, the former CM said that the court has given a relief to him. “I will not make allegations against anyone. People will teach a lesson to those trying to conspire against him,” the former CM said.

Yediyurappa said he was in New Delhi to attend a programme that was fixed earlier and he had informed in writing that he would appear before the investigating officers for inquiry on June 17. The High Court of Karnataka gave relief and he will appear before the CID on Monday, the BJP leader said.

“Some people tried to unnecessarily create confusion. I would not like to make allegations against anyone. Everyone knows the facts,” he said, responding to a question if it was a political conspiracy against him.

“I would not like to make allegations against anyone, time will decide everything and people will teach a lesson to those conspiring,” he said.

An arrest warrant was issued against the former CM in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Case registered against him this March. BJP leaders had termed it as a political conspiracy and vendetta politics against the former CM. However, Congress leaders rubbished the allegations. The BJP leaders are making allegations against the government without understanding the POCSO Act, said a senior Congress leader.