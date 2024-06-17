Actor Darshan to be charged for keeping geese at farmhouse

MYSURU: Trouble continues to mount for actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is already under arrest for the murder of 34-year-old S Renukaswamy of Chitradurga. The forest department, investigating the illegal possession of bar-headed geese at Darshan’s farmhouse on the Mysuru-T Narasipura Road here, will be submitting its chargesheet in two days.

Forest officials had booked a case against the actor, his wife Vijayalakshmi and farmhouse manager Nagaraj, under various Sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for illegally keeping the migratory birds in a cage at the farmhouse, in Kempaianahundi village, in January 2023.

It all began when Darshan had reportedly stated in an interview that he had bar-headed geese at his farmhouse, and also reportedly showed the birds kept in a cage to the interviewer.