Actor Darshan to be charged for keeping geese at farmhouse

MYSURU: Trouble continues to mount for actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is already under arrest for the murder of 34-year-old S Renukaswamy of Chitradurga. The forest department, investigating the illegal possession of bar-headed geese at Darshan’s farmhouse on the Mysuru-T Narasipura Road here, will be submitting its chargesheet in two days.
Forest officials had booked a case against the actor, his wife Vijayalakshmi and farmhouse manager Nagaraj, under various Sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for illegally keeping the migratory birds in a cage at the farmhouse, in Kempaianahundi village, in January 2023.
It all began when Darshan had reportedly stated in an interview that he had bar-headed geese at his farmhouse, and also reportedly showed the birds kept in a cage to the interviewer.
Viral video led to rescue of geese
As the video of the same went viral, the forest department swung into action. A forest mobile squad led by DCF Bhaskar raided the farmhouse at night and rescued the birds from the cage. Bar-headed geese come under Schedule 2 of the WPA. The birds were later released into the Hadinaru Lake near Mysuru, after seeking court permission.
Each winter, thousands of bar-headed geese from Mongolia and Tibet fly over the Himalayas, traversing more than 3,500 km, to reach the Indian subcontinent, and return only in April.
Meanwhile, Mysuru Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya reiterated that the chargesheet will be filed to the court in 2-3 days.