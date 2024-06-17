Baby sale racket: Raid on quack’s farmhouse reveals buried foetuses

BELAGAVI: Police officials, in association with health and revenue departments, raided the farmhouse of a quack and carried out a search operation in Basarakod village of Kittur taluk on Sunday. During the operation, officials traced the remains of three foetuses buried on the property.

It may be recalled that the Malmaruti police of Belagavi had arrested five individuals on June 9, including a fake doctor, for attempting to sell a one-month-old infant girl for Rs 1.5 lakh. The accused were identified as Mahadevi alias Priyanka Bahubali Jain from Neginhal village in Bailhongal taluk, Dr Abdul Gafar Husainsab Ladkhan, a fake doctor from Kittur, Chandan Girimallappa Subhedar from Bailhongal taluk, Pavitra Somappa Madiwalar and Praveen Manjunath Madiwalar. Rajkumar Singappa Rathod, coordinator of the District Child Protection Unit at the Government Adoption Centre, filed a case against them.