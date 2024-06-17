Baby sale racket: Raid on quack’s farmhouse reveals buried foetuses

BELAGAVI: Police officials, in association with health and revenue departments, raided the farmhouse of a quack and carried out a search operation in Basarakod village of Kittur taluk on Sunday. During the operation, officials traced the remains of three foetuses buried on the property.
It may be recalled that the Malmaruti police of Belagavi had arrested five individuals on June 9, including a fake doctor, for attempting to sell a one-month-old infant girl for Rs 1.5 lakh. The accused were identified as Mahadevi alias Priyanka Bahubali Jain from Neginhal village in Bailhongal taluk, Dr Abdul Gafar Husainsab Ladkhan, a fake doctor from Kittur, Chandan Girimallappa Subhedar from Bailhongal taluk, Pavitra Somappa Madiwalar and Praveen Manjunath Madiwalar. Rajkumar Singappa Rathod, coordinator of the District Child Protection Unit at the Government Adoption Centre, filed a case against them.
According to police sources, the one-month-old baby was born after Dr Ladkhan, who was approached by Praveen and Pavitra Madiwalar, helped in the delivery. The couple had initially approached Dr Ladkhan to carry out an abortion. However, Dr Ladkhan facilitated the delivery and kept the baby with him. He allegedly sold the baby for Rs 60,000, and later commission agents attempted to sell her for Rs 1.40 lakh. Acting on this information, police nabbed the accused, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.
Ladkhan had been running a clinic in Kittur town, posing as an MBBS doctor for over 10 years. A couple of days ago, the health department seized his clinic. Ladkhan was arrested for allegedly assisting Mahadevi Jain, a nurse from Neginahal village, sell babies to affluent families after purchasing them from the poor at a low cost. In the wee hours of Sunday, officials from health, revenue and police departments, led by Assistant Commissioner Prabhavati Fakirpur, local tahsildar Ravindra Hadimani, District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Koni and DySP Ravi Naik raided Ladkhan’s farmhouse.
Quack’s aide being questioned
The action was taken in response to a complaint filed by taluk medical officer Sanjay Siddannavar, regarding illegal child abortions being done in the clinic run by Ladkhan.
While searching the farmhouse, officials found foetuses which guided police to investigate not only the child trafficking angle but also an illegal abortion racket. Police have taken Rohit Kuppasagoudar, an assistant of Ladkhan in the clinic, into custody for interrogation.