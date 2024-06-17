Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID for inquiry in POCSO case

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an inquiry in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the March 14 case.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said "people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against him."