Gender parity: Karnataka Fire & Emergency Services DGP wants women to gear up, fight fire

BENGALURU: For the first time in 82 years, the traditionally male-dominated Fire & Emergency Services Department has approached the state government to appoint women firefighters. Accordingly, the department has recommended at least 10 per cent reservation for women in the recruitment of firefighters.

Currently, the role of women staffers at the Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services Department is limited to desk work. The inclusion of female firefighters in the workforce would be a significant move in promoting gender equality within the fire service.

The proposal has been made by the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Fire & Emergency Services, Kamal Pant. “Women have proved themselves in various challenging roles across different sectors, including the Armed Forces and the police department. It’s time we recognise their potential in the fire services as well,” Pant said.

“We have proposed to the government the need to change the cadre and recruitment rules to facilitate reservation for women. The proposal is being examined and will soon be sent to the government. The selection process for men and women remains the same,” the senior IPS officer said, adding, “The department maintains strict recruitment standards. Our primary concern is public safety. All recruits must be regardless of gender and must meet the standards.”

Another senior officer from the fire department mentioned that they plan to improve facilities and working conditions to make the environment more conducive for female staff. “We are confident that the state government will approve our proposal and allow women to work as firefighters,” the officer said.