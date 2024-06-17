Karnataka: BJP MPs hope to capitalise on alliance for BBMP, ZP/TP polls

BENGALURU: Tasting the success of its alliance with the JDS in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MPs, especially in Old Mysuru region, have been showing their eagerness to keep up the momentum in the forthcoming BBMP and ZP/TP polls too.

They appeared impressed with the conversion of JDS votes in their favour in semi-urban and rural areas, which was evident in the LS poll results.

Union Minister of State for MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje, a Vokkaliga leader, on Sunday said the alliance in BBMP polls will help both parties. The alliance had worked for her in Bengaluru North LS constituency as JDS party workers backed her to the hilt, resulting in a comfortable victory. Leaders from both parties had felicitated her, giving a hint that they could continue to work in tandem in future.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jalshakti V Somanna, who hails from the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, is also eager to continue the alliance as he has been on good terms with JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy. In many of the LS seats in Old Mysuru region, Gowda and Kumaraswamy had their say even in the selection of BJP candidates, including V Somanna. Hence, the latter would be accommodative of the JDS in the region during future polls, including BBMP and ZP/TP, observed political pundits.