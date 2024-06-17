Medak communal violence: 9 BJP leaders among 13 nabbed

MEDAK: A day after communal violence in Medak over the alleged transportation of cows for slaughter, police on Sunday said they had arrested 13 persons, including nine BJP workers and four people belonging to a particular community in connection with the disturbances on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh indicated that more arrests could be made as investigations continue.

The arrested included Medak district BJP president G Srinivas, BJP Medak town president M Nayam Prasad and BJYM district president Sateesh.

A total bandh was observed in Medak on Sunday after a call by the BJP and its affiliates to protest against Saturday’s incident. Medak witnessed heightened tension on Sunday. Commercial establishments, petrol stations, hotels, cinema halls and small shops were closed after the BJP’s bandh call. The police have implemented strict security measures to prevent any further incidents.

With Bakrid falling on Monday, the police have made stringent security arrangements to prevent the situation from escalating. In response to the disturbances, IGP Ranganath held a peace committee meeting in Medak on Sunday, inviting representatives of all political parties. He advised them to bring any issues to the attention of the police instead of resorting to violence.

Sources said that the police are currently searching for a man who attacked a youth from another community with a knife last night. Locals believe that the clash on Saturday was a result of the police’s failure to contain the tensions. For several days, BJP leaders and affiliates had been urging strict action against alleged cow slaughter.

On Saturday, BJP and Bajrang Dal activists found cows in Jambikunta and set them free. In retaliation, youths from another community attacked the activists, leading to tensions. The locals claimed that the situation worsened due to police inaction, despite knowing that Medak is a sensitive area prone to communal clashes. While the current situation in the town is calm, residents remain worried about potential violence.