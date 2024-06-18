Karnataka: Right after stir, BJP ex-MLC suffers cardiac arrest

SHIVAMOGGA: Former MLC and senior BJP leader MB Bhanuprakash (68) succumbed to cardiac arrest, while staging a protest against the hike in tax on petrol and diesel prices by the state government, in the city on Monday. He collapsed at the protest spot and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The BJP had organised the protest against the state government over the increase in tax on petrol and diesel prices. Bhanuprakash was among the participants in the protest. He marched in the rally from Shivappa Nayaka Circle to Gopi Circle and later delivered a speech at the protest meeting at Gopi Circle.

After the protest concluded, Bhanuprakash experienced chest pain and collapsed, and was immediately rushed to private hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

The sudden demise of a senior BJP leader has left party workers and functionaries in shock. According to BJP sources, his body is being taken to his residence in Mattur village of Shivamogga taluk.

Bhanuprakash is survived by his wife and three sons. His last rites were performed in the evening.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, former CMs BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and MP BY Raghavendra, among others, expressed condolences over the demise of Bhanuprakash.