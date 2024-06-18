Karnataka: Right after stir, BJP ex-MLC suffers cardiac arrest

SHIVAMOGGA: Former MLC and senior BJP leader MB Bhanuprakash (68) succumbed to cardiac arrest, while staging a protest against the hike in tax on petrol and diesel prices by the state government, in the city on Monday. He collapsed at the protest spot and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.
The BJP had organised the protest against the state government over the increase in tax on petrol and diesel prices. Bhanuprakash was among the participants in the protest. He marched in the rally from Shivappa Nayaka Circle to Gopi Circle and later delivered a speech at the protest meeting at Gopi Circle.
After the protest concluded, Bhanuprakash experienced chest pain and collapsed, and was immediately rushed to private hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.
The sudden demise of a senior BJP leader has left party workers and functionaries in shock. According to BJP sources, his body is being taken to his residence in Mattur village of Shivamogga taluk.
Bhanuprakash is survived by his wife and three sons. His last rites were performed in the evening.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, former CMs BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and MP BY Raghavendra, among others, expressed condolences over the demise of Bhanuprakash.
Statement made today will not stay forever: HM
Bengaluru: Referring to the context of a statement made by CM Siddaramaiah, when he was Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, that the Congress would decrease fuel prices if voted to power, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara suggested that one ought to look at the situations and contexts of statements.
He added that “whatever statement one may make will not stay forever, one needs to deliver administration as per the situation”. The video of Siddaramaiah, where he is reportedly seen stressing on decreasing petrol and diesel prices if Congress comes to power, has gone viral. When questioned about it, Parameshwara said administration has to be carried out as per the situation.
He, however, said the state government has increased the price of fuel for revenue mobilisation. “Our price is still the lowest, when compared to other states,” he said. Further, Parameshwara said that when BJP was in power, it had increased petrol and diesel prices 14 times. “Where were these BJP leaders then?
They should think about it before staging protest. We need to take up development works, which is why we have the increase. It is not correct to say that prices of fuel were increased to fund guarantee schemes,” he said.