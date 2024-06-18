Karnataka: With good show in LS election, BJP all set to revamp district units

BENGALURU: Now that the Lok Sabha elections are over and BJP and its alliance partner JDS have done well with 17 and two seats respectively, dissidence with the saffron party could die down, party sources said.

A key functionary, who was fanning the flames of dissidence, is keeping away for obvious reasons. With this, the long-expected revamp of the overall party organisation at the district and mandal levels could be taken up soon, the sources said. The party is in the process of trying to get the feedback for its loss in eight Lok Sabha seats, and will form a committee, which is expected to meet respective district units, the sources said.

After these meetings, party state president BY Vijayendra and team could revamp the district units. Many of these units have been functioning with same officer-bearers since Vijayendra took over in November, though some district presidents were changed. An office-bearer of a district unit in South Karnataka was heard complaining that they are being continued though their term is over and they are not working as spiritedly as they should be.

BJP former state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “When I took over as president, the district units were all revamped. Vijayendra will take it up at his discretion.’’

BJP MLC Ravi Kumar said, “The office-bearers in many districts are due for change and Vijayendra will decide after he calls for meetings.”

Sources said office-bearers at the district and mandal levels are likely to be replaced with new faces. BJP needs to do well in the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat and BBMP elections and an effective team of office-bearers is important, they added.

One former BJP state unit functionary said, “In many places the units did not perform well and BJP could not hold on to nine seats. The sooner the issue is resolved, the better it is.”