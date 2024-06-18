Wild elephant dies after falling into under-construction well in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A wild elephant met with a fatal end after it fell into an under-construction open well. The incident was reported at Palangala village near Virajpet of Kodagu. Under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, an open well was being dug at a private property in the village.

Over 32 feet well was dug and nearly 12 rings had been placed inside this well that remained uncovered. However, during midnight hours on Monday, a wild elephant that ventured into the village searching for fodder accidentally fell into it.

The forest department officials were alerted and the spot was visited by RFO Kallira Devaiah and others at midnight. While the department tried to rescue the wild tusker, the task became impossible during the night hours. Meanwhile, the elephant passed away during early morning hours after the rescue operations failed.

Sources confirmed that the male jumbo was aged between 18-20 years. The same wild tusker had recently damaged a vehicle in the village limits even as it was involved in increased crop raids. However, the passing away of the animal was mourned by the villagers.

Virajpet DCF Jaganath confirmed that steps will be taken to address the increased wild elephant conflict in the region. “No matter what steps are being taken, the elephants are still venturing into the villages. Since this is a hilly terrain, the rescue operation met with a hurdle,” Jaganath added.

Meanwhile, the villagers demanded that the private property owner be compensated for the loss. As the foresters were unable to lift the male jumbo out of the well, the tusker was cremated at the accident spot after foresters’ filled mud into the open well.