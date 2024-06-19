Anekal farm manager's sister seeks reinvestigation into his death case

BENGALURU: The sister of Sridhar, 39, who was found dead in Anekal police limits on April 17, has sought a reinvestigation into his death as he reportedly worked as manager of actor Darshan’s ‘Durga Farms’ in Anekal.

Sridhar’s sister Roopa told reporters on Tuesday that a reinvestigation should be conducted into her brother’s death. “If we look at the Renukaswamy murder case in which Darshan has been arrested, we suspect foul play in my brother’s death,” Roopa said.

Sridhar’s mother said, “After my son’s death, someone gave us Rs 50,000 without saying anything. We took the money. Now, we suspect some foul play in my son’s death.”

Sridhar was found dead at Bagganadoddy. A bottle containing some chemical was found near his body. He had left behind a suicide note claiming that he was responsible for his death and nobody should be blamed. He had signed the note in Kannada and English and also put his thumb impression on it. He also made a video in which he stated that nobody was responsible for his death. He had also requested the police not to trouble anybody after his death.

Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, said Anekal police registered a case of unnatural death after preliminary investigations. The death note and Sridhar’s mobile phone have been sent to FSL. The police are yet to receive the FSL reports. The case is still under investigation. Sridhar’s father had stated that his son was not married and was in depression. He had fought with his parents over a girl, the SP added.