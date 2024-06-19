Assault on TNIE reporter: Court orders cops to register FIR

BENGALURU: The sixth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Tuesday ordered the police to register an FIR in connection with the assault on a reporter of The New Indian Express.

Twenty-three-year-old Rakshith Gowda was attacked at the ACMM court complex premises on Nrupathunga Road on June 15 when he went the cover the proceedings as actor Darshan was to be produced before the magistrate in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

When he was standing on the passage waiting for the hearing to begin, four unidentified accused approached him and began questioning him about his identity. When he replied that he was from the media, they immediately began assaulting him and dragged him for almost 50 metres. They also verbally abused him and told him to leave the court complex, threatening him with “dire consequences” if he was ever seen again in the court complex.

Based on his complaint, the Halasuru Gate police had filed a non-cognizable report (NCR). On Tuesday, the reporter recorded his statement before the magistrate, who directed the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter.