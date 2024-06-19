EVMs helped BJP-JDS get more seats in state: DKS

BENGALURU: Alleging that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) played a role in the BJP-JDS alliance securing higher-than-expected seats in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the functioning of EVMs.

He said, “EVMs must go. Ballot boxes must return. The results must be investigated. When ballot boxes were there, Congress used to get two-third votes in Madhya Pradesh. But the situation has changed now. The results have already come, but fresh thinking is needed.”

On elections to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on London model, he said, “I don’t know about London model but BBMP elections will be held soon.”

On government’s plans to sell 20,000 acres of land around Bengaluru, he said, “Not true. The government doesn’t have so much land around Bengaluru. In fact, we are looking at acquiring lands for the Peripheral Ring Road. It will be done on a 60/40 ratio.” On the implementation of the five guarantees, he said, “The Guarantee Implementation Committees were formed sometime back but many office-bearers could not assume office due to elections. Senior leader G Krishnappa is heading the committee in Bengaluru. All vacant positions would be filled in the next 15 days.”