EVMs helped BJP-JDS get more seats in state: DKS

BENGALURU: Alleging that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) played a role in the BJP-JDS alliance securing higher-than-expected seats in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the functioning of EVMs.
He said, “EVMs must go. Ballot boxes must return. The results must be investigated. When ballot boxes were there, Congress used to get two-third votes in Madhya Pradesh. But the situation has changed now. The results have already come, but fresh thinking is needed.”
On elections to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on London model, he said, “I don’t know about London model but BBMP elections will be held soon.”
On government’s plans to sell 20,000 acres of land around Bengaluru, he said, “Not true. The government doesn’t have so much land around Bengaluru. In fact, we are looking at acquiring lands for the Peripheral Ring Road. It will be done on a 60/40 ratio.” On the implementation of the five guarantees, he said, “The Guarantee Implementation Committees were formed sometime back but many office-bearers could not assume office due to elections. Senior leader G Krishnappa is heading the committee in Bengaluru. All vacant positions would be filled in the next 15 days.”
Rs 1L for all taluks for Kempegowda Jayanti
Shivakumar said Rs 1 lakh will be given to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti in all taluks. Each Assembly constituency will be allocated Rs 1 lakh to conduct symposiums on Kempegowda for school students. After chairing a meeting on the celebration of 515th Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27 in Bengaluru, he said, “Bengaluru has grown three or four times surpassing the towers built by Kempegowda. The birth anniversary of the great man should be celebrated and not restricted to one community.”
He said the Kempegowda award selection committee is headed by senior Congress leader BL Shankar and the award will be jointly given by the Kannada and Culture Department, Bangalore Development Authority and BBMP.
An action plan has been prepared to develop Kempegowda’s tomb and fort into tourist destinations. Ten acres have been allotted to develop Kempegowda’s birthplace in Devanahalli and 5 acres near Summanahalli to set up the Kempegowda Authority office. On inviting the Kannada Sahitya Academy chairman to a meeting at the KPCC office, he said, “There is no rule that litterateurs can’t become politicians. I called him for the meeting. It is not wrong as they are appointed by the government.”