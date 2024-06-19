Karnataka: Norms to be laid out for guarantees panel

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who claimed to have committed to implement the five guarantees of the Congress-led state government effectively with an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 60,000 crore, held a crucial meeting with the implementation committee chairman HM Revanna on Tuesday. The terms of reference will be laid down with a head of accounts for the committee under the women and child welfare department to ensure that the office-bearers get the benefits, including the office set-up, salaries and car.

Siddaramaiah promised all help to the committee, including the facilities such as the official car for the chairman, besides an office in the state capital. The four vice-chairpersons of the committee will also get offices. At the district level, the offices will be set up at the Zilla Panchayat. This means that the guarantees will continue until the Congress government’s tenure, regardless of the electoral performance of the Congress party. In fact, Siddaramaiah on Monday claimed that the vote share for the party has increased from 32 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, to 45 per cent in 2024, as Congress increased its tally from a mere one seat to nine seat, which he indirectly attributed to the guarantees.

“There were no terms and reference for the committee which will now be laid down for effective functioning. The CM is committed to the effective implementation of the guarantees to ensure social justice for the needy, including women and the minority community,” Revanna said.