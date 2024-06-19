Lone landslide survivor becomes Madikeri’s pride

MADIKERI: She was a lone survivor in her family after a massive landslide razed her home in Madikeri in 2006. She was just 16 then. After years of struggle and through her grit and determination, she has now won a doctorate degree.

Before the tragedy struck, Pallavi lived with her mother and two siblings in a small house at Mangaladevi Nagar in Madikeri. Her mother Radha Bhat was a daily wager. On that fateful night, while they were sleeping, a massive landslide struck Mangaladevi Nagar, killing six people. Among the victims were Radha Bhat, Pallavi’s younger sister Jyothi, 14, and brother Abhishek, 12. Pallavi was the only surviving member.

“I was told about the death of my mother, sister and brother only a month after the tragedy. Initially, I was told that my mother and siblings were seriously injured and were being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru. Their last rites too were conducted without my knowledge. That was devastating,” Pallavi said.

The tragedy took a massive toll on her mental health and she frequently nursed suicidal thoughts. But her mother’s aspirations of her children getting a good education and speaking English kept Pallavi motivated and helped her come up in life.