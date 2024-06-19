Renukaswamy murder case: Cops take two accused to Mysuru hotel for mahazar

MYSURU: The police probing the Renukaswamy murder case conducted a mahazar (spot inspection) at a luxury hotel on MG Road here where actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was staying from where he was arrested on June 11.

Actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested so far in connection with the murder case. Darshan was arrested on June 11 from the hotel in Mysuru by the Bengaluru police.

On Tuesday, a police team took Darshan’s associate Nagaraju alias Naga and the actor’s driver Lakshman for the mahazar. Inspector Mahadevaswamy of Nazarbad Police Station oversaw the security arrangements for the inspection as hundreds of Darshan fans had gathered outside the hotel believing that the actor might also be brought to the hotel for the mahazar.

Police sources suggest Darshan may be brought to Mysuru later for mahazars, likely during early morning or late night hours.

After the hotel inspection, the police team is also expected to visit Darshan’s farm house in Kempayyanahundi near T Narasipura.