Top cop: Will ensure justice to Renukaswamy’s family

BENGALURU: “Investigations into the Renukaswamy murder case would have been hampered even if there was a slight delay or carelessness. Swift and timely action by police officers helped in gathering key evidence in the case,” B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said on Tuesday.

“We will ensure justice to the family of the victim. We will also ensure that the accused involved in the brutal murder are punished. The police have arrested 17 accused so far. It is a heinous crime committed in a horrific manner. We are making all efforts to present evidence and other details in a systematic manner before the court. Support from the media is needed to take the case to its logical end. The investigations have been handed over to an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer considering the significance and sensitivity of the case. The Vijaynagar subdivision ACP is the investigating officer in the case,” he told reporters here.

With the police custody of actor Darshan and the other accused ending on Thursday, their interrogation has been intensified. The accused, who had given electric shocks to the victim, were taken to the shed at Pattanagere in RR Nagar for a spot mazhar. The police are also said to have given notice to another actor who had attended a party at Stonny Brook pub along with Darshan.