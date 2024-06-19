Top cop: Will ensure justice to Renukaswamy’s family

BENGALURU: “Investigations into the Renukaswamy murder case would have been hampered even if there was a slight delay or carelessness. Swift and timely action by police officers helped in gathering key evidence in the case,” B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said on Tuesday.
“We will ensure justice to the family of the victim. We will also ensure that the accused involved in the brutal murder are punished. The police have arrested 17 accused so far. It is a heinous crime committed in a horrific manner. We are making all efforts to present evidence and other details in a systematic manner before the court. Support from the media is needed to take the case to its logical end. The investigations have been handed over to an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer considering the significance and sensitivity of the case. The Vijaynagar subdivision ACP is the investigating officer in the case,” he told reporters here.
With the police custody of actor Darshan and the other accused ending on Thursday, their interrogation has been intensified. The accused, who had given electric shocks to the victim, were taken to the shed at Pattanagere in RR Nagar for a spot mazhar. The police are also said to have given notice to another actor who had attended a party at Stonny Brook pub along with Darshan.
The police were supposed to take Darshan for a spot mazhar at Mysuru on Tuesday. After receiving intelligence reports from Mysuru police about a possible law and order situation, the investigating officers are exploring ways to take him there.
Statements of Pattanagere Jayanna, the owner of the plot where the shed has been built, have been recorded. As he has rented the plot to one Sudhakar, the police may soon issue him a notice. The police took Darshan’s personal manager Nagaraj and driver Lakshman to Mysuru for a spot mazhar. The police have conducted spot mazhars at nine places so far. One of the accused had made a 30-minute video of the assault on Renukaswamy. This revealed the role of Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the case.
Meanwhile, Pavitha was taken to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly complained of dizziness. She was administered glucose and brought back to the station.