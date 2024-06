BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s keenness to contest the byelection to the Assembly from Channapatna constituency shows that he has grand plans to re-establish his hold on the region with his brother DK Suresh losing the Bengaluru Rural seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, on Wednesday did not rule out fielding Suresh even as the latter recently said that there will be surprise candidates for bypolls in the state. Which means, it would be either Shivakumar or Suresh contesting from Channapatna.

Before leaving for Channapatna, he told reporters in Bengaluru that he may be left with no choice but to contest the bypoll from Channapatna if the party high command and people want.

“Channapatna is in my heart. It was part of the erstwhile Sathanur Assembly constituency which I represented. My political career actually started from there. The people of Channapatna have been with me in my tough times and I have a debt to repay,” he said.

“There is an opportunity to develop Channapatna the way I have developed Kanakapura. I am visiting the temples in the constituency and discussing with local Congress leaders and voters. I will take a decision on contesting the bypoll from there later,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar visited various temples in the Channapatna constituency and held meetings with Congress workers, apparently to test the waters.

Asked about the possibilities of Suresh contesting the bypoll from Channapatna, Shivakumar clarified that it has not been finalised. “I will begin a new chapter in my political career from here,” he said after offering prayers at Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kengal, the hometown of former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

The Channapatna seat fell vacant after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of JDS won the Mandya LS seat and became Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries.