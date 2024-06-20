Endangered bullfrogs seized from pvt bus in U-K DIST; driver, conductor held

KARWAR: The forest officials of Karwar intercepted a bus and seized bullfrogs which were being smuggled into Goa. Two persons have been arrested. The bus was intercepted on Kali Bridge between Karwar and Sadashivgad. The frogs were found in a bag stored in the luggage space area. According to foresters, bullfrogs are a delicacy among foreigners who visit Goa.

“Due to high demand, there is a big network of people who catch this species of frog and sell them to resorts in Goa,” a forest official said. The arrested Siddesh Desai, driver, and Janu Loolim, conductor, both residents of Goa, have been booked under the Wildlife Act and produced before a court. Vasanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests, Canara Circle, said, “This is the second such case.

The earlier one was in 2017-2018. I knew they (smugglers) would come again. We were alert and prepared to nab the culprits,” he said.