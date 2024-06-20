India’s development strategy should be multidimensional: Former RBI Governor

BENGALURU: Former Reserve Bank of India governor Dr C Rangarajan said in light of recent developments at home and abroad, there is a need to chalk a clear roadmap for India’s growth.

“The expectations of people are very clear; we want to become a developed country by 2047 when India completes 100 years of independence,” he said while addressing students at the first annual convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University on Wednesday.

Sharing his views on India’s development strategy, Rangarajan said, “India’s strategy should be multi-dimensional. Growth may be stimulated by raising investment rate, emphasising manufacturing, services and exports, absorbing new technologies and promoting a mix of sectors that is employment friendly.” He added that job creation is going to be the toughest challenge ahead.

In his address, Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot underscored the importance of the role of economists in shaping the nation’s future. “Successful economists study complex data and use their findings to advise financial institutions. Their insights on policies and investments are vital,” he said.

Plenty of opportunities

Gold medal winners said opportunities are aplenty for economists in both government and private sectors and the jobs pay well. They called upon the students to opt for economics. In total, the university presented four gold medals, 12 rank certificates and 180 degree certificates.