Kannada actor Darshan’s former manager missing since 2018

GADAG: The name of Mallikarjun Sankanagoudar, actor Darshan’s former manager from Gadag, has started making headlines after a suicide case involving another manager came to light.

Mallikarjun is missing since 2018.

It is said that he cheated Darshan to the tune of Rs 2 crore and actor Arjun Sarja of Rs 1 crore.

Mallikarjun’s family, which stays in Gadag’s Panchaxarinagar, says it doesn’t know about his whereabouts. His brother said they don’t want to talk about him as they are unaware where he is.

Mallikarjun’s relatives and friends are now living in fear after the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Darshan is an accused, rocked the state.

Mallikarjun wanted to become a filmmaker and started his career with actor Shiva Rajkumar-starrer ‘Valmiki’ as an assistant director.

On the sets of ‘Valmiki’, Darshan’s brother Dinakar also worked as an assistant director and became the source of contact between Mallikarjun and Darshan. Mallikarjun then worked as Darshan’s manager and it was during this time that he allegedly took Rs 2 crore without Darshan’s knowledge and also cheated Sarja of Rs 1 crore after the release of the Kannada film ‘Prema Baraha’. Sarja filed a case against Mallikarjun, who is missing.