Karnataka congress forms committees to oversee bypoll preparations

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, has set up committees to oversee the upcoming bypolls to Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon Assembly segments, and Mangaluru-Udupi Council seat from local bodies.

The committees will oversee selection of candidates and prepare a strategy to ensure Congress’ victory in the bypolls.

The nine-member committee with Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy as its chairman includes Transport Minister Ramanlinga Reddy, former MP DK Suresh, MLAs Balakrishna, PM Narendraswamy and Iqbal Hussain, MLCs Puttanna and S Ravi and Ramanagara district congress president Gangadhar.

Channapatna will witness a bypoll after sitting MLA HD Kumaraswamy won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

Sandur will go for bypolls after sitting MLA E Tukaram won the LS polls from Ballari, and Shiggaon after former CM Basavaraj Bommai won from Haveri LS seat.

AICC general secretary Abhishek Datta and Rajya Sabha member and KPCC vice-president GC Chandrashekar will be in charge of Channapatna.

For Sandur, Mayura Jayakumar and Vasanthakumar will be in charge with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan as chairman. Ballari MP E Tukaram, MLAs B Nagendra, Dr N T Srinivas, PT Parameshwar Naik, and Shivayogi will be members.

For Shiggaon, Mayuru Jayakumar and Vinaya Kulakarni will be in charge with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre as chairman. Members will be ministers Shivananda Patil and Santhosh Lad, MLC Saleem Ahmed, Sanjeev Kumar Neeralagi and Ananda Gaddadevara Math.

For Mangaluru-Udupi Council bypoll, Rozi Jan and Manjunath Bhandari will be in charge. Health minister Dinesh Gundurao will be the chairman, and minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Ramanatha Rai, MLA Ashok Rai, K Jayaprakash Hegde, Padmaraj, Hareesh Kumar, Uday Shetty and Kishen Hegde will be the members.