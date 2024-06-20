Medical education minister pulls up doctors at Kidwai hospital

BENGALURU: After repeated complaints from people, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, both of which are plagued with problems.

The minister pulled up the doctors and staff over the functioning of the hospitals.

Patil started his surprise visit with Kidwai, where he interacted with the patients and collected their views on the facilities, quality of food served and the treatment being provided.

He queried with the institute’s administrator, Manjushree, and the director on the number of patients and the kind of treatments and the fast-track service.

Patients complained about denial of free treatment despite holding BPL cards, prescription of costly medicines and “insensitive” treatment to untidy patients. Dr Patil instructed the doctors to take corrective measures.

Addressing reporters, Patil admitted that problems persist in Kidwai. “But developmental works are also being implemented. There is no waiting period anymore.”

As patients from various parts of the state are facing difficulties in visiting Bengaluru for cancer treatment, the government is planning to open Kidwai-like hospitals in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya and Karwar, Patil said. “We are also planning to open a Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kalaburagi. We will continue to take steps to address the problems in the hospital.”