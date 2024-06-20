Pre-budget meet: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to represent Karnataka

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will leave for Delhi along with ACS Atheeq Ahmed and other officials to participate in the pre-budget consultation that will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday.

Sources said the new government, which was elected on June 4, is expected to present the budget in about a month’s time, and preparations are on for the first full Union Budget. When contacted, Byre Gowda said, “We are now preparing the agenda, and tomorrow we will discuss it in the cabinet and finalise it. Issues that are of importance to Karnataka will be raised in the pre-consultation meeting in Delhi with the finance minister.’’

The first pre-budget consultation was held in Delhi on Wednesday, where the FM interacted with economists from across the nation and collected their feedback.

The Union finance ministry on Wednesday tweeted, “Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharaman chairs the first Pre-Budget Consultations with leading economists in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2024-25 in New Delhi, today. The #PreBudget consultation meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary; Finance Secretary; Secretaries of Departments of Economic Affairs, Revenue, Financial Services and Corporate Affairs; and Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India.’’

It may be recalled that CM Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, was the invitee for this pre-budget consultation, but excused himself saying he has some meetings.