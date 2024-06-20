Suresh Gopi meets ISRO chief, discusses flood-mitigation plan for Kerala

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi held a meeting with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Somanath S on June 18 in Bengaluru to discuss the use of space technology-based inputs for analysing the flood risk associated with the Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams in Kerala.

Gopi, who is also the Minister of State for Tourism, at the meeting, expressed concern and stressed on the urgent need to evaluate the worst-case flood scenario linked to these dams.

According to a release issued by ISRO on Wednesday, Somanath assured all support in making space-based inputs such as high- resolution terrain data available to researchers engaged in flood modelling to assess probable inundation and identify potential rehabilitation areas. He also suggested for developing a prototype solution integrating flood risk with rescue and rehabilitation planning, along with satellite communication capabilities. Capacity building on the role of space-based support for disaster management was also suggested.

ISRO officials said that separate models will need to be prepared as each catchment area is different. Hence solutions will have to be different. ISRO is capable of doing it for all locations. At present, the model for said locations is being prepared and that is what was discussed in the meeting.