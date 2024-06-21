Karnataka: No decision on 7th Pay panel’s recommendations

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers on Thursday discussed the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations, but did not take a decision on implementing them.

The commission submitted its report three months ago. According to sources, the report was not on the meeting agenda. This was the second Cabinet meeting after the withdrawal of the Model Code of Conduct implemented in the state for Lok Sabha elections.

The commission headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao submitted its report to Siddaramaiah on March 16 just before the LS elections were announced. The commission recommended a 27.5% pay hike for government employees. According to officials, if this is implemented, it would cost the exchequer at least Rs 12,000 crore annually.

The sources said Rs 12,000 crore will be an additional burden on the government, which is spending nearly Rs 60,000 crore on five guarantee schemes every year. Some ministers objected to the implementation of the pay hike recommendation during the meeting.

A senior official said the Sixth Pay Commission’s tenure ended in July 2022. The government has not taken steps to implement the commission’s report even after two years of its submission. “Our salary does not match with that of employees of the Union government. There is pressure on the state government by its employees and their unions,” the official added.