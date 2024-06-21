Under Congress rule, most commodities would get costlier, says Karnataka LoP

KALABURAGI: Police took Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and other leaders into preventive custody on the charges of disrupting traffic at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle here on Thursday. They were later released. The BJP leaders protested against the hike in petrol and diesel prices by the government.

Ashoka alleged that when CM Siddaramaiah was the LoP, he used to criticise the BJP government over increasing prices of petroleum products. He had also previously assured that if the Congress came to power, it would not do the same. But it has broken its promise.

“It is the era of the Congress, where people will see hikes in the prices of all commodities; the government has already announced its intent to increase tax on water, and has already increased the power tariff. In the coming days, prices of most commodities would go up,” he charged.