Work on Arjuna’s memorial to start from July 1: Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said that a memorial for the deceased Dasara elephant Arjuna will be constructed in Hassan, where the tusker had died on December 4 last year. The foundation stone for the memorial will be laid on 1 July, and the work will be completed in four months.

The minister said there is sufficient funds with the forest department and the state government, to construct a memorial. They should not fall for fake news and rumours, and donate money in the name of funds for Arjuna’s memorial. He added that another memorial will be created at Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR), where the tusker used to be housed.

Arjuna was a part of the operation that helped capture and rescue many wild animals, including elephants, leopards and tigers. On the question of rising deaths of elephants in camps, the minister said, a committee has been formed to inspect the issues. Directions have been issued for a detailed investigation and a report has been sought for.

Khandre was speaking to media at the sidelines of launching three new safari buses for NTR. The vehicles have been donated by Tiger Ramesh- Bengaluru and Hari Samarthana- Coimbatore. The cost of each bus is Rs 28 lakh.

Disciplinary action against officials for allowing trek

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday issued orders to forest department to take disciplinary action against staffers for allowing trekking and tourism in restricted areas. In the order, the minister said that despite restrictions in place, tourists and trekkers were allowed to trek at Ettina Bhuja and Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagalur district. The minister noted that as per government orders, disciplinary action will be taken against the erring officials, the minister said. He also held a meeting to review the details of the tiger conservation fund and protection of forests.