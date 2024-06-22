BJP-JDS may field Gowda’s kin or Yogeshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinting that he is keen to contest from the Assembly bypoll from Channapatna has triggered a lot of speculation among leaders of both Congress and BJP-JDS alliance.
It has also spurred Shivakumar’s bete noire and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy into action. Kumaraswamy said he will team up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to repeat the results of the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha, where his brother-in-law Dr CN Manjunath defeated Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh.
It is interesting to see if Shah would suggest Kumaraswamy to field a member from his family, including his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
Kumaraswamy met Shah on Wednesday and claimed to have discussed Karnataka politics. He told reporters in New Delhi on Friday, “He (Shivakumar) has not gone to Channapatna for the last one-and-a-half years after becoming DCM. Now he is showing compassion for the constituency. Who stopped him from developing Channapatna till now? What is the contribution of Shivakumar’s brother as an MP? Time will decide who will be the candidate from our side.”
One of the aspirants is BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara, who warned that it will be the end of Shivakumar’s political career if he contests from Channapatna.
Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura now as MLA, said, “People are my strength and only they can decide my political future. I belong to Ramanagara district and I am indebted to them. I have asked people to give me their support and they will decide.”
But Shivakumar showing keenness to contest could be his strategy to choose a formidable candidate, political analysts said.
BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said it would amount to wasting national wealth as Kanakapura may witness a bypoll if Shivakumar gets elected from Channapatna. To this, Shivakumar clarified that he as KPCC president will fight the Channapatna bypoll along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This can also be read as him indirectly ruling out contesting from Channapatna.
“Shivakumar expected his brother to win the LS polls. Now he could be thinking that they can win the Channapatna bypoll if a formidable candidate is fielded,” said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
JDS core committee chairman GT Deve Gowda said Shivakumar is most unlikely to contest from Channapatna. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the candidate for this particular bypoll will be decided after holding discussions with JDS. “What’s the feeling of the people in the constituency is a mystery. They (DK brothers) were under the perception that no one could defeat them in Bengaluru Rural. But we all witnessed the people’s mandate,” he remarked.