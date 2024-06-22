BJP-JDS may field Gowda’s kin or Yogeshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinting that he is keen to contest from the Assembly bypoll from Channapatna has triggered a lot of speculation among leaders of both Congress and BJP-JDS alliance.

It has also spurred Shivakumar’s bete noire and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy into action. Kumaraswamy said he will team up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to repeat the results of the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha, where his brother-in-law Dr CN Manjunath defeated Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh.

It is interesting to see if Shah would suggest Kumaraswamy to field a member from his family, including his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy met Shah on Wednesday and claimed to have discussed Karnataka politics. He told reporters in New Delhi on Friday, “He (Shivakumar) has not gone to Channapatna for the last one-and-a-half years after becoming DCM. Now he is showing compassion for the constituency. Who stopped him from developing Channapatna till now? What is the contribution of Shivakumar’s brother as an MP? Time will decide who will be the candidate from our side.”

One of the aspirants is BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara, who warned that it will be the end of Shivakumar’s political career if he contests from Channapatna.