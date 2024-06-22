Karnataka: Congress, BJP spar over govt hiring BCG to fix finances

BENGALURU: The Congress government’s decision to hire Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore for six months to oversee the state’s finances has triggered a political controversy.

With Opposition BJP taking strong exception to the decision, the ruling Congress hit back stating that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had hired BCG to prepare its ‘Vision Document 2047’.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Thursday termed the state government’s move outrageous. “Outrageous decision by the Siddaramaiah government to hire a foreign consultant to oversee our state’s finances. This is akin to handing over the reins to the East India Company,” he posted on ‘X’.

Reacting to this, Industries Minister MB Patil said BCG is a prestigious firm with a global presence. The state government has availed its services for many years.“The BJP should first question why PM Modi appointed BCG to prepare Vision Document 2047. Baseless allegations like this don’t deserve any attention,” he posted on ‘X’.

Patil told reporters that BCG has been hired in a transparent manner by inviting tenders. “When BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were CMs, they engaged the firm. We too have hired the firm for its guidance on financial matters,” he said, defending the government’s decision. Patil said Vijayendra should first do his homework properly before making such statements.