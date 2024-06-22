Man arrested for torturing 3-yr-old stepdaughter

KOLAR: A case of a three-year-old girl allegedly tortured by her stepfather with burning cigarettes has been reported from Tipu Nagar in Gouribidanur. The police arrested the accused, Amjad, under the POCSO Act on Friday.

Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh told TNIE that based on a complaint by SG Anwar, grandfather of the victim, Gouribidanur police arrested Amjad. In his complaint, Anwar, who hails from Bidarahalli in Bengaluru, stated that he has three daughters and a son. His third daughter, Zarina Taj, married a man from Srinivasapura and has two daughters from him. Later, she married another man from Bengaluru and gave birth to the victim, Nagesh said.

Ten months ago, Zarina married (third marriage) Amjad alias Ashu, 40, a truck driver. Zarina moved to his house along with her three daughters. She went to Anwar’s house with her three-year-old daughter for Bakrid. After Anwar noticed burns on the child’s face and other parts of her body, he immediately got her admitted to Bowring Hospital.

Amjad used to torture the child as she was not his daughter and Zarina did not pay much attention to him because of her, Nagesh said.