One wild elephant drowns, another electrocuted in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Two wild elephants were found dead in separate incidents inside private estates in Kodagu. While one elephant drowned in a lake, the other died of suspected electrocution.

In the first incident, a wild elephant was found floating in a lake inside a private estate in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Hacchinadu village near Ammathi in South Kodagu. The victim was a male tusker aged around 13 years. Sources said a herd of wild elephants entered the estate limits of M Nanda of Hacchinadu village on Friday night. While the herd was quenching its thirst in the lake at the estate, it is suspected that the male elephant accidentally slipped and fell into the lake.

The lake has been filled with slush due to rains and the elephant was unable to pull itself up. Forest department veterinary doctor Chittiyappa confirmed that the elephant suffocated after it could not lift itself from the lake. The spot was visited by Virajpet DCF Jaganath and other foresters who conducted the postmortem and buried the deceased elephant.

In another incident, a wild elephant aged around 10 years was found dead in Arvathoklu village limits near Gonikoppal. A foul stench emerged from inside a private estate in the village and an investigation revealed the decomposing body of a wild elephant. The elephant is suspected to have come in contact with an old electric line and was electrocuted. The spot was visited by DCF Jaganath and a postmortem was conducted by foresters.