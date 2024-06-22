TNIE kicks off ‘rally for road safety’ campaign with Hero

BENGALURU: Promoting road safety and emphasising the crucial role of helmets, which can prevent major traffic injuries – the 12th leading cause of death in the country across all age groups -- The New Indian Express, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, on Friday inaugurated the ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign. The initiative aims to shift the perception of helmets from mere compliance and a legal requirement, to essential life-saving gear that can prevent fatal road incidents.

During the campaign, helmets were distributed to BBMP marshals, police personnel, gig workers and people from across various backgrounds. Beyond distribution, the event included a comprehensive awareness discussion, highlighting how helmets significantly mitigate road risks and save lives.

Need for trauma care centre

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) Director Dr Pratima Murthy highlighted the need for a “trauma registry and trauma care centres” in the city, to monitor and address accident trends effectively, ensuring timely intervention as road accidents contribute a loss of 1.5 to 2.5 percent of India’s GDP annually.

Highlighting the statistics, she added that about 60% to 80% of road traffic accident fatalities occur among people in the age group of 19 to 50 years, impacting the most economically active segment of society, with males disproportionately affected, compared to females.