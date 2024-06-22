TNIE kicks off ‘rally for road safety’ campaign with Hero

BENGALURU: Promoting road safety and emphasising the crucial role of helmets, which can prevent major traffic injuries – the 12th leading cause of death in the country across all age groups -- The New Indian Express, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, on Friday inaugurated the ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign. The initiative aims to shift the perception of helmets from mere compliance and a legal requirement, to essential life-saving gear that can prevent fatal road incidents.
During the campaign, helmets were distributed to BBMP marshals, police personnel, gig workers and people from across various backgrounds. Beyond distribution, the event included a comprehensive awareness discussion, highlighting how helmets significantly mitigate road risks and save lives.
Need for trauma care centre
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) Director Dr Pratima Murthy highlighted the need for a “trauma registry and trauma care centres” in the city, to monitor and address accident trends effectively, ensuring timely intervention as road accidents contribute a loss of 1.5 to 2.5 percent of India’s GDP annually.
Highlighting the statistics, she added that about 60% to 80% of road traffic accident fatalities occur among people in the age group of 19 to 50 years, impacting the most economically active segment of society, with males disproportionately affected, compared to females.
Dr Pratima emphasised that the majority of accidents involve vulnerable road users such as two-wheeler riders, cyclists, and pedestrians, who are at high risk and stressed the critical need for standardised helmet usage to prevent head injuries, noting that only a third of individuals in the city wear helmets that meet safety standards.
In terms of prevention strategies, Dr Pratima advocated comprehensive urban planning, improved road infrastructure, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, robust public education campaigns and called for a coordinated approach involving all stakeholders. She proposed the establishment of a dedicated national agency to oversee and implement road safety initiatives effectively.
Emphasising the importance of wearing a helmet correctly while driving, Additional Commissioner of Transport, J Purushothama said, “Wearing a helmet without fastening the strap is a violation and everyone must fasten the strap to save lives.”
Details about week-long activity
The TNIE’s week-long ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign was kicked off on Friday. Throughout the week, TNIE will host the road safety initiative at different places in the city, and distribute road safety kits to gig workers, police personnel, and others. As part of the initiative, a bike rally will be flagged off by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot from Raj Bhavan on Sunday, June 23. The rally will pass through Infantry Road, Vidhana Soudha, KR Circle, Nrupatunga Road, Kasturba Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road and end at the TNIE office on Queen’s Road.