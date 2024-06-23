Congress government in Karnataka will fall soon, HDK knows when: V Somanna

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has predicted that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state will not last much longer and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy may know exactly when it will crumble.
He was speaking after being felicitated along with Kumaraswamy and other BJP and JDS MPs at an event organised by the state BJP at Palace Grounds here on Saturday.
It can be noted that both Somanna, whom the BJP top brass attempted to groom as a Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader on an equal footing with former CM B S Yediyurappa, and Kumaraswamy, a Vokkaliga strongman, have been on good terms with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Whether this government runs for six months or not I have no clue, but Kumaraswamy can tell whether it will fall in three months, six months or after a year,” Somanna said.
Yediyurapppa insisted that BJP MPs from the state, including the five ministers, should start the groundwork now itself for the next Assembly polls for the party to win 130-140 seats. He suggested that they work as a voice of the state and get clearance for pending projects.
Somanna’s statement came in the backdrop of him spending a couple of weeks in the national capital meeting the party bosses. Kumaraswamy too met Shah on June 19 and claimed that he discussed the political situation in Karnataka. Interestingly, Kumaraswamy also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Friday evening.
“I doubt that the Congress government will conduct the BBMP polls. The BJP-JDS alliance should work in tandem in the zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls to create a situation where we do not necessarily snatch power from the Congress, but it should collapse on its own,” Somanna said.
Somanna, who won as NDA candidate from Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat, said the long-term dream of the BJP and JDS coming together has come true, which he felt has been giving sleepless nights to the ruling Congress in Karnataka. “We should keep aside small differences and work together to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in good humour,” he said.
He was disheartened over the BJP’s poor performance in Kalyana Karnataka region where it lost five seats. Taking note of the party’s defeat in Davanagere because of internal bickering, Somanna suggested that party state chief B Y Vijayendra should take action against those responsible for the defeat.
Yediyurappa admitted that the party lost two-three LS seats because of oversight in the selection of candidates. Vijayendra claimed that the LS polls have once again proved that Karnataka is a BJP stronghold in South India.
“The Congress, which won one seat earlier, may have won nine seats now. But the alliance took the lead in more than 145 Assembly constituencies (that come under 28 LS seats) in the state,” he said.