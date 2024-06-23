Congress government in Karnataka will fall soon, HDK knows when: V Somanna

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna has predicted that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state will not last much longer and Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy may know exactly when it will crumble.

He was speaking after being felicitated along with Kumaraswamy and other BJP and JDS MPs at an event organised by the state BJP at Palace Grounds here on Saturday.

It can be noted that both Somanna, whom the BJP top brass attempted to groom as a Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader on an equal footing with former CM B S Yediyurappa, and Kumaraswamy, a Vokkaliga strongman, have been on good terms with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Whether this government runs for six months or not I have no clue, but Kumaraswamy can tell whether it will fall in three months, six months or after a year,” Somanna said.

Yediyurapppa insisted that BJP MPs from the state, including the five ministers, should start the groundwork now itself for the next Assembly polls for the party to win 130-140 seats. He suggested that they work as a voice of the state and get clearance for pending projects.

Somanna’s statement came in the backdrop of him spending a couple of weeks in the national capital meeting the party bosses. Kumaraswamy too met Shah on June 19 and claimed that he discussed the political situation in Karnataka. Interestingly, Kumaraswamy also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Friday evening.