Pre-budget meeting: Karnataka urges centre to release Rs 5,300 cr for UBP

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday requested the Centre to release Rs 5,300 crore that was announced earlier for the Upper Bhadra Water Project and declare it as a national project.

On behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda presented the state government’s views at the pre-budget meeting held by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CMs, DyCMs and Finance Ministers of states.

The state urged the Union government to release special grants of Rs 11,495 crore as recommended by the Finance Commission, according to a note from the revenue minister’s office.

Karnataka also asked the Centre to include cess and surcharges in the divisible pool so that states get their rightful share in central taxes.

The Congress government in the state had earlier accused the Centre of disparity in tax devolution.

The other demands from the state included announcing a special package for the development of Bengaluru and Kalyana Karnataka region, enhancing honorarium for anganwadi, Asha and mid-day meal workers and increasing the Centre’s share to beneficiaries in housing schemes from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in urban and from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in rural areas.

The state government also urged the Centre to announce an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Raichur. During the meeting, a detailed note from the CM with more suggestions was placed on the record.