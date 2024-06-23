Three arrested for beating Malur Mutt seer to death over disputes

KOLAR: Chinmayananda Swamiji, 70, of Ananda Marga Mutt at Mylanda Halli near Malur in Kolar district was allegedly beaten to death by three people, including two seers of the mutt, on Saturday morning. Police gave the names of the arrested as Arun Kumar, 55, Acharya Dharmananda Avadhoot, 45, and Acharya Praneshwar, 48.

Kolar SP M Narayana, who visited the mutt, told TNSE that preliminary investigations revealed that some civil and administrative disputes in the mutt led to the seer’s murder.

Narayana said Chinmayananda Swamiji, who went to the toilet around 6 am, was allegedly attacked by Acharya Dharmananda and Acharya Praneshwar with sticks. Later, they dragged him out when Arun Kumar, a mutt employee, joined them and assaulted the seer.

People living near the mutt rushed to the spot and shifted the seer to a hospital in Malur. As the seer’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to RL Jalappa Medical College Hospital Hospital where he died. Sources said the head office of the mutt is in Kolkata. The mutt ran several educational institutions till 2012 when they were closed because of several disputes.