Two elephants found dead in Kodagu estates

MADIKERI: In two separate incidents, two wild elephants were found dead inside private estate limits in Kodagu. One elephant drowned in an estate lake, while another died of suspected electrocution.

In the first incident, a wild elephant was found floating in a lake inside a private estate in Kodagu. The incident was reported at Hacchinadu village near Ammathi of South Kodagu. The male tusker is suspected to be approximately 13 years old.

A herd of wild elephants entered the estate limits of M Nanda of Hacchinadu village at sunset on Friday. The herd came to quench their thirst from the lake, and it is suspected that the male elephant accidently slipped and fell into the lake. The recent rains increased the slush deposit in the lake, and because of this, the elephant was unable to pull itself up. Forest department veterinarian Dr Chittiyappa confirmed that the elephant suffocated after it could not lift itself from the lake.

In another incident, a wild elephant approximately aged 10 was found dead in Arvathoklu village limits near Gonikoppal. The elephant is suspected to have come in contact with an old electricity line. The spot was visited by DCF Jaganath.