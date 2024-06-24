HDK to media: Why do you ask me about Suraj?

BENGALURU/CHANNAPATNA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy slammed the media for questioning him about his nephew Suraj Revanna, who was arrested under the Homosexual Act. He also said people’s talk is hurting his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda.

He told reporters there was no need for him to answer their questions on Suraj Revanna. He claimed that some people are trying to finish the Gowda family, and such allegations are disturbing Deve Gowda. “What can elders do when youngsters in the family commit mistakes, why do you ask such questions to Deve Gowda,” Kumaraswamy said.

However, he said they are not going to lose spirit. “We are not going to take retirement from politics. I have served as CM twice, and our government will come to power again in the state,” he said. He also advised officials to work as per law and not act as ‘’slaves’’ to the CM and deputy CM.

Those who were predicting the end of the JDS are now spending sleepless nights, he said, adding, “One cannot destroy Deve Gowda’s family as long as they have people’s trust.”

Taking a jibe at the DK brothers, Kumaraswamy said even if an actor is arrested, the media points to me. “If similar allegations were made against those brothers, they would have put the studio on fire,” he said.