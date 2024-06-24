Karnataka: Dalits get a raw deal in BJP, feel leaders

BENGALURU: All parties, including BJP, fight for Dalit votes. But despite supporting the saffron party, many Dalits are asking as to why they are getting a raw deal in the party organisation.

There is discontent among BJP’s Dalit leaders, who worked hard to get votes in Karnataka, despite an onslaught from Congress. But Congress claims to be taking care of its Dalit leaders, the prime example being Mallikarjun Khage, AICC president. Dalit leaders recall that there was panic among Dalit voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls when BJP ex-MP Ananthkumar Hegde said the party could change the Constitution if it returns to power.

Dalit leaders said, “SCs and STs account for 24-25% of the state’s population, which translates to around 1.5 crore. Around 30% backed BJP. But some of them ask what has the community got despite 40-45 lakh Dalits voting for BJP.”

Some Dalits in BJP compare their party’s overtures to Dalits with that of Congress. They point out that the present Congress government has six Dalit ministers -- Dr G Parameshwara, Dr HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, Priyank Kharge, RB Timmapur and Shivaraj Thangadagi. Until recently, the Siddaramaiah ministry had three Scheduled Tribe ministers in Satish Jarkiholi, KN Rajanna and B Nagendra, who quit recently. But during the previous BJP government, only Govind Karjol and Prabhu Chavan, who are SCs, and B Sriramulu, an ST, were ministers.