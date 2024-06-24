Karnataka forester’s murder: Cops told us not to file case, say kin

YADGIR: The murder of a Deputy Range Forest Officer at Shahapur town was allegedly kept under wraps for two weeks. The family members of the deceased, Mahesh S Kanakatti (49), alleged that they were advised against filing a murder case by some forest officials and the police, claiming that they would lose the chance to get a job on compassionate grounds.
Mahesh was allegedly murdered on June 5, and on the family’s insistence, the police on Saturday turned the ‘death’ case into ‘murder case’. Mahesh was a native of Shadipur village of Chincholi taluk (Kalaburagi district) and was transferred to Shahapur three years ago.
Police sources said that following information on June 5 that an unknown body had been lying near a hotel in Shahapur, the police visited the spot and sent the body to a mortuary and registered a case of unnatural death.
The police informed family members of the deceased, after they found an identity card in the pocket of the victim. However, the family members were sure that it was murder and insisted on a detailed inquiry. The police inspected CCTV footage from the hotel in front of which the body was found. It was noticed that 4-5 persons chased Mahesh before killing him. Based on a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased, the police confirmed that the case was of murder and intensified their investigation.
Yadgir SP G Sangeetha said the police arrested Raju Chouhan, Rekhu Chamnal, Narasing Rathod, Tarasingh Chouhan and Prakash Hotpet in connection with the murder of Mahesh Kanakatti. The police are still trying to find out the exact reason for the murder, the SP said.
Sources revealed that when Mahesh went to the hotel, he had a quarrel with a few people. The hotel manager tried to pacify them, but when the quarrel intensified, he asked them to go outside. Further, the gang of 4-5 people assaulted Mahesh with lethal weapons, killing him on the spot.
Meanwhile, Sundar, Mahesh’s son, alleged that police and forest department officials have misguided the family members. The murder case was registered after 15 days of the incident, after the family members insisted on converting the UDR case into a murder case, he alleged. Sundar further alleged that forest officials advised the family members not to register a murder case, or else they wouldn’t get a job on compassionate grounds. The forest department, which is supposed to stand with the family members of the deceased, has not registered a case of murder of its own employee, he alleged.