Karnataka forester’s murder: Cops told us not to file case, say kin

YADGIR: The murder of a Deputy Range Forest Officer at Shahapur town was allegedly kept under wraps for two weeks. The family members of the deceased, Mahesh S Kanakatti (49), alleged that they were advised against filing a murder case by some forest officials and the police, claiming that they would lose the chance to get a job on compassionate grounds.

Mahesh was allegedly murdered on June 5, and on the family’s insistence, the police on Saturday turned the ‘death’ case into ‘murder case’. Mahesh was a native of Shadipur village of Chincholi taluk (Kalaburagi district) and was transferred to Shahapur three years ago.

Police sources said that following information on June 5 that an unknown body had been lying near a hotel in Shahapur, the police visited the spot and sent the body to a mortuary and registered a case of unnatural death.

The police informed family members of the deceased, after they found an identity card in the pocket of the victim. However, the family members were sure that it was murder and insisted on a detailed inquiry. The police inspected CCTV footage from the hotel in front of which the body was found. It was noticed that 4-5 persons chased Mahesh before killing him. Based on a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased, the police confirmed that the case was of murder and intensified their investigation.