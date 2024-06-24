People of Karnataka will again reject Congress in bypolls, says Vijayendra

MYSURU: State BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday said the people of Karnataka, who rejected Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, will again say no to Congress in the bypolls to be held for Assembly seats vacated by elected MPs.

He said the strategies of Congress and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s will not work and Congress which claims to have increased its tally from one Lok Sabha seat to nine should know that BJP has got the lead in 146 Assembly constituencies.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarifying that the guarantees will continue even if he is not the CM, Vijayendra said Congress that was solely dependent on the guarantees to win the elections but was rejected by the people.

He said the demand to appoint three to four deputy chief ministers shows that the morale and confidence in the Congress camp has taken a beating.

Criticising the government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices, he alleged that prices of all commodities including seeds and fertilisers have shot up and industrialists are moving out of Karnataka.

Vijayendra said the Congress government is extorting money from the common man and likened it to giving coins as alms to a blind beggar and stealing currency notes from him. On one hand, the state government is giving freebies to the people, while on the other, it is increasing prices of fuel, taxes, stamp duty and registration, he said.

“People are disappointed with the state government’s policies. Prices of sowing seeds have gone up 40-50%, putting farmers in distress,” he added.