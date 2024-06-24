Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Court orders 14-day judicial custody for former Hassan MP

BENGALURU: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday remanded former Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna to 14 days judicial custody in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not seek further custody of him.

The SIT took him into custody in the third case of sexual harassment. The special court for trials of sitting and former MLAs/MPs, Judge KN Shivakumar, remanded him to custody until July 8.

During the hearing, Prajwal complained about gastric issues. In response, the judge ordered the investigating team of SIT officials to look after his health. Prajwal was sent to Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara with elaborate security.

The SIT, probing three cases against the suspended JD(S) leader, has held him in police custody for 22 days so far.

The 33-year-old was arrested in a case registered against him at Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan, and two other cases were registered against him in Bengaluru. The SIT had taken him into police custody in the three cases.

The sexual harassment cases came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan. The first case against him was filed on April 28, 2024, when a 47-year-old maid filed a sexual harassment complaint against the MP.

He was arrested on May 31 in the early hours soon after he landed at Bengaluru International Airport from Munich, Germany.